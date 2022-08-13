Midway through River City Speedway's stock car racing season a number of area drivers are enjoying success and are contenders for a Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division championship.
A quartet of local competitors recorded top-five finishes Aug. 6, including St. Helens drivers Lanette Phillips, Bob Berg and Stephen Kaptur and Austin Fox of Rainier. Phillips won the Pure Stock Division main event and Berg notched a fifth place in the Tuner Division main. Fox took third in the Tuner main and Kaptur was fourth in the Modified Division main event.
The four drivers are also ranked in the top-five of the season point standings and have a shot at winning a title at the Columbia County Fairgrounds motorsports facility in St. Helens. Other drivers who are also focusing on possibly winning a title include St. Helens drivers Kasey Lee, Christopher Lee, Sean Fox and Bernie Lujan who are each ranked in the top-five of the point standings too.
Philips, 48, started on the pole position of the 13-car Pure Stock main and she led the 40-lap race from start-to-finish to get her second main event win this year in her Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1979 Buick Regal.
"This is the 15th race of my career and I've won two straight now, so I'm very excited," said Phillips, who won the last Pure Stock main on July 16. "I just love Theresa and Brock Ross, owners of Ross Diesel & Auto. They've been super helpful and they're very supportive and they're also on my pit crew sometimes as well. I'm currently second in the point standings, so I'm hoping to win the championship. I'm competing against a very talented competitor, Tom Zywicki, who won the championship last year and he's ahead of me in the standings and he's a phenomenal driver."
Berg, 58, took fifth place in the 14-car, 40-lap Tuner main with his Cozy Lawn Maintenance sponsored 1997 Dodge Neon. Berg is ranked fifth in the standings, just ahead of sixth place St. Helens driver Anthony Brinster, who drives the Economy Auto Parts sponsored Nissan. Berg leads the Four Cylinder Division point standings and he's seeking to win the fifth title of his 30-year motorsports career.
"It was a good race, the track conditions were nice and smooth, but I lost my brakes for the last 10 laps and they caught on fire and we had exited the track and put the fire out," said Berg, whose wife Tiffany is sixth in the Four Cylinder standings, while driving the Eaton's Tire & Service Center sponsored Dodge Neon.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to maybe win another championship," said Berg. "I don't have a big lead in the point standings, but I think I'll have a good shot at winning the Four Cylinder Division title."
Berg currently has 319 points for first place, with Sam Simmet of Vancouver in second with 311 points.
Myke Landis of West Linn, who leads the series standings, won the Tuner Division main in his Landis & Landis Construction sponsored 2003 Ford Focus. Fox, 15, took third place with his Economy Auto Parts sponsored Volkswagen GTI. Fox had an outstanding performance on the quarter mile clay oval track as he also won the trophy dash and he took second in the heat race for a total of three top-three finishes.
"It was a good race, I had lots of fun and hopefully, this will help me move up in the point standings a little bit," said Fox, who is a Rainier High sophomore and he plays on the Columbians OSAA Class 3A basketball team. "I competed in the Tracer class last year, but there wasn't much competition there for me. It's a lot more fun in this class, because you get to race for the lead other cars and there's lapped cars and more traffic to deal with, which makes it more exciting."
Fox is the fourth generation of his family to compete in stock car racing. His dad Sean competes in the Modified class and is ranked fourth in the standings. Sean's dad Dan is a former driver who competed for many years in CCRA events and Dan's father raced at Portland Speedway, which closed in 2001.
In other events last Saturday, Street Stock Division leader Dustin Wilkinson of Milwaukie, won the 40-lap main in the Tri-Pod Development sponsored Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Vancouver's Don Jenner won the Modified Division main.
Jamieson Johnson, 16, of Olympia, WA, won the Tracer Division main. Kasey Lee of St. Helens, took second in his Grumpy's Towing sponsored Dodge Neon. Lee, 12, won the trophy dash on Saturday and he leads the division standings as he seeks to win the series championship. Lee's dad Christopher competes in the Tuner class and he's ranked fourth in the standings.
The ninth round of the 14-race schedule is the Aug. 20th "Back To School Night" special event beginning at 5 p.m., followed by an Aug. 27 race. Races in September are on the 3rd, 4th, 10th and the Championship Night season finale on the 24th.
