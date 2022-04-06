A union organization representing more than 300,000 Oregonians has publicly announced its support for NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc., a proposed biodiesel fuels facility at Port Westward in Clatskanie, Oregon.
During the 2022 Oregon AFL-CIO Biennial Convention, union workers unanimously voted on a resolution to support the NEXT renewable diesel facility, according to a press release.
The $2 billion renewable diesel project at Port Westward in Columbia County, Oregon will bring union jobs in the fast-growing green fuels industry to an underutilized, industrial-zoned area, AFL-CIO states.
AFL-CIO explained its central reasoning behind the unanimous vote, including the more than 3,500 green jobs the clean fuels project will provide during construction and the 240 permanent green jobs it will bring to the community during operation.
“What’s great about these jobs is that they’re pathways to careers,” President of the Oregon AFL-CIO Graham Trainor said. “We’re talking family-wage apprenticeships and long-term, career-building union jobs. Many of our members work around diesel equipment or live in communities along major transportation corridors so this project will directly benefit our health – and the health of working families across Oregon."
"We’re honored to support a project that is a win for workers, for the environment, and the future of greener, cleaner fuels in Oregon.”
NEXT has signed a Letter of Understanding with the Columbia Pacific Building and Construction Trades Council and NW Regional Council of Carpenters and a Neutrality Agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 55, which the AFL-CIO views as confirmation of its commitment to help ensure the project is union built and operated.
Chris Efird, CEO & Chairman of NEXT Renewable Fuels, has reinforced the priority of local hiring and the benefits of using skilled union labor to build such a cornerstone project in the transportation sector, according to AFL-CIO.
Other core benefits outlined in the union's resolution and validated through the unanimous vote of confidence include the climate benefits of renewable diesel, which is 60-80 percent cleaner than fossil fuel diesel, and the added environmental benefit of nearly 500 acres in wetland restoration that is also part of NEXT’s commitment to the community.
The AFL-CIO announcement follows other key strides made by NEXT, including obtaining approval on a Removal-Fill permit from the Oregon Department of State Lands (ODSL).
“The permit application is approved because the Department of State Lands has determined that…the proposed removal-fill activity is consistent with the protection, conservation, and best use of the water resources of this state,” Department of State Lands Northern Operations Manager for Aquatic Resource Management Christopher Castelli said. “Use of this fuel as a replacement for non-renewable fuels will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and moves the State of Oregon toward meeting the Low Carbon Fuel Standards.”
On Wednesday, March 23, NEXT's land permits were approved by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners' vote of confidence appears to divert from a divided public opinion on the plant. At a hearing regarding the proposed facility back in January, members of Save Port Westward testified against NEXT, pointing out the loss of agricultural land and geologic concerns.
The plant will open in 2024 and employ more than 240 local workers.
Once built, NEXT is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 million tons each year and restore 500 wetland acres to the Columbia County corridor.
See our recent coverage on the NEXT plant attached to this story.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved local land use permits f…
