Columbia River Fire & Rescue crew members will hold a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at at the Grocery Outlet, 215 W B Street, in Rainier.
According to the CRFR Facebook page, firefighters will be using a stairclimber to show how hard work pays off for the upcoming Scott's Firefighter Stairclimb event in Seattle.
All proceeds support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. If you'd like to donate online, attached is the link for the CRFR team:
https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF
What is the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb?
The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world's largest on-air stair climb competition, and annual fundraiser held at the tallest building in town, the Columbia Center.
All 2,000 participants are career, volunteer, or retired firefighters who will climb up the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi in full turnout gear, weighing over 60 pounds, while on-air. Throughout this grueling course, we all remember that every step forward is representative of moving closer to a cure. Although this is an extreme test of physical endurance, it pales in comparison to what blood cancer patients endure.
All proceeds raised directly benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Since its inception in 1991, this event has raised over $20 million.
