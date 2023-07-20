The Columbia County Fair is back in full swing, and the ultra-popular Columbia County Rodeo will return this weekend, bringing unbridled action to the county for its 108th year.

The theme this year is “Spurring Up Summer Fun,” and the fair will offer a host of activities, including carnival rides, 4-H livestock shows and auctions, food, drink, and of course, the rodeo.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.