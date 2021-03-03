The Chief has received the following sports update from Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins.
Thank you for everyone's patience as we navigate through our return to students in the building and athletic competitions. Since our last Athletically Speaking (2/26), there have been several changes: They are attached in an updated AS. Here are this week's bullet points:
1- HS Soccer w/ Banks postponed till tomorrow (3/4)...currently there is an official's shortage and tomorrow's makeup date is still pending.
2- HS Football will now be playing 8-man against Rainier on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Rainier.
Also, a few reminders and responses to FAQ's.
1- We are not permitted fans at Clatskanie/Rainier facilities. There are some opportunities for volunteer support at our home contests. If interested, please contact rtompkins@csd.k12.or.us.
2- Our home volleyball/football games are being streamed on the NFHS network. Our fully automated cameras were received as part of a grant ($15,000 value). The catch is that they do charge a subscription rate of $10.99/month (a portion goes back to the school). For away games we are attempting to build a network of parent's to use "Facebook Live" to stream games.
Currently the "Clatskanie Boosters," "Rainier/Clatskanie High School Soccer" and "Clatskanie Middle School Football" pages have been able to stream games. Please note these are volunteers attempting to provide for parents...sometimes there are technical difficulties that occur.
3- We attempt to have our buses return at the return times stated. Sometimes we will get home at a different time. Coaches will communicate with students on the bus to notify parents if they are getting back at a different time than stated. If your student doesn't have a phone, the coaches will reach out for them at your request.
4- When visiting counties that are in the "Low Risk" category for outdoor recreation, we may have opportunities for a limited amount of fans. Coaches will notify students to get a list of parents interested in attending. Please note that this will not always happen, but we will attempt to accommodate spectators whenever we can do so safely and equitably.
If you have questions or concerns. Do not hesitate to reach out to me. We are so excited to have athletics and have seen and heard so many positive things this week. Despite some of the hurdles, we are willing to go through them to provide our students an opportunity to have these experiences.
Thank you, Ryan Tompkins.
Tompkins nay be reached at 503-728-2146.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.