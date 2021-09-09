The football match up scheduled for this Friday night between Clatskanie and Taft is cancelled due to COVID exposure, according to Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins.
"We will, instead, be traveling to Nestucca High School for a 7 p.m. start on Friday," Tompkins said in a release. "We appreciate everyone's flexibility. We would prefer to play at home, but this was our best option to have a chance to play this week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.