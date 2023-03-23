Clatskanie Middle/High School spring sports have returned with varsity and junior varsity baseball and softball and coed track, each taking part in their first competitions of the new season.
After the water-logged winter months, spring marks the return to the field for Clatskanie High School's outdoor sports programs.
Last season, the Tiger's baseball team finished the season with an overall record of 7-13 while competing in the 3-A3 Coastal Range League. This season, Clatskanie Baseball is competing in the 2A-1 Northwest League.
The season has started on a bumpy note, as the team has started with a 1-4 record. the team is currently ranked 34 of the 45 2A/1A Baseball programs, according to OSAA.com. Currently, Clatskanie is taking on non-league opponents in the early stage of their season.
After tough losses to Horizon Christian, Naselle, and Weston McEwen/Griswold, the team notched its first victory in the first of a doubleheader against Pilot Rock / Nixyaawii / Ukiah. They won the first game of the doubleheader 11-3 before losing the second game to Pilot Rock / Nixyaawii / Ukiah 11-1.
The Tigers' next two games are also non-league contests, and they will Toutle Lake and Rainier at home on March 28 and 31, respectively.
Like the baseball program, Clatskanie Softball will be competing in a new classification and league this season after finishing 3-13 in the 3-A3 Coastal Range League in 2022. This year in the 2A-1 Northwest League, the Tigers are off to a promising start.
In their first five games, the Tigers have won three and lost two. They are currently ranked 19 of the 47 programs in OSAA's 2A/1A rankings. They started the season with big wins over Naselle and Rainier by scores of 15-4 and 15-12. After a loss to McEwen/Griswold, the Tigers set out for a doubleheader against Pilot Rock / Nixyaawii / Ukiah. After losing the first game 2-0, they got their revenge with a dominant performance and a 13-3 victory.
Their next two games are away fixtures against Scio and Astoria March 27 and 30.
