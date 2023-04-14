The Rainier High Jr/Sr School Trap Team is starting its season in the Oregon State High School Clay Target League.
To prepare for their regular season, members of the team competed in a tournament separate from its league schedule.
The Rainier Columbians Trap Team made the trip to Vancouver Saturday, April 8, to participate in the Woodland Beaver Open.
“What I like to do is look for other opportunities for the team to get some practice in tournament format,” RJRHDS Coach Jeff Sorenson said. “So, there’s another youth shooting organization that the Woodland trap team belongs to that hosts tournaments across Washington and Oregon, and so the Woodland team hosted that tournament in Vancouver on Saturday. So, I brought some of our kids over to shoot in that just to help prepare for our season here.”
In a tournament that included teams from around Oregon and Washington, the Columbians took home second-place honors in the Team event, finishing behind the host Woodland team. The top five shooters for Columbians contributing to the team score were Tristin Stout, Lilly Langhorne, James Watkins, Levi Hall, and Brighton Stout.
Individual honors for the Columbians were received by Tristin Stout (2nd place 22 yds), Lilly Langhorne (1st place Continental, 3rd place 22 yds), James Watkins (2nd place 22 yds JV, 2nd place Continental JV), and Levi Hall (1st place Continental JV).
Oregon Clay Target League
The high school team is separate from the Trap Team, but Sorenson brings shooters from the high school team to get them more experience because there is only one tournament in the Clay Target League’s season.
“The way the Oregon Clay Target League works is all the schools across Oregon; I’m not sure, there’s about, there’s over 50 this year, I think it’s probably about 55 schools have a trap team in Oregon,” Sorenson said. “We just shoot at our home range, and record our scores and enter those virtually every week. And then, at the end of the season, there’s one big tournament where all the teams get together, it’s in Hillsboro this year, and have a head-to-head tournament, and so that’s the only time that we actually travel and shoot against the other teams in our league.”
Last season, the Rainier High School team won the state tournament in the Class 1-A division, which is comprised of programs with 25 shooters or less. Sorenson and his sharpshooters will look to win back-to-back championships this season.
Takeaways for top shots
Aside from developing expert shots, Sorenson said that the takeaways from the activity go beyond the range.
“There’s a few things, right? Obviously, since we’re a shooting team, safety is the first priority. And so, they have to demonstrate the responsibility and maturity to safely handle guns in that type of environment,” Sorenson said. “Past that, it really just comes down to discipline and practice. The key to shooting is consistency, and so for a lot of kids that’s a challenge.”
The Rainier team begins the campaign to defend their 2022 State Title in the Oregon State Clay Target League Sunday, April 16, at the Rainier Rod and Gun Club, 28243 Old Rainier Road in Rainier.
