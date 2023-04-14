The Rainier High Jr/Sr School Trap Team is starting its season in the Oregon State High School Clay Target League.

Trap Team

The Rainier Jr/Sr High School Trap Team members James Watkins, Levi Hall, Lilly Langhorne, Brighton Stout, Tristin Stout and Bree Cole.

To prepare for their regular season, members of the team competed in a tournament separate from its league schedule.

