With the new year in full swing, it’s time to reflect on how 2022 looked for Rainier High School. What were the triumphs and challenges, and what are some goals heading into the future? Athletic Director Greg Miller outlined how he thought the year went and what he’s hoping to accomplish into 2023.
“Rainier High School has had a successful year in athletics over the past year,” said Miller.
Success on different fronts
For Rainier High School, 2022 had a variety of highlights. There were strong teams across many of the sports, and there were also some notable individual performances.
“Our school has qualified teams and individuals for the OSAA state playoffs in girls basketball, track and field, and baseball,” Miller said. “We have also sent a handful of athletes on to compete at the collegiate athletics level.”
One of the most significant accomplishments was the cheer team winning the 3A/2A/1A State Championship last February. It was the first time that the cheer program qualified for nationals.
Challenges building participation
A challenge that Rainier High School faced this year was looking for ways to get participation numbers up, especially coming out of the last two COVID embroiled years.
“As with many schools around the country, Rainier is examining ways of getting more students involved in the athletics programs at the school,” Miller said.
The school dealt with the challenge of working with new schools through the OSAA reclassification process. While Rainier High School remained in the Coastal Range League, there has been upheaval.
“There has been an adjustment period as we work with the new schools in our league,” Miller said.
In 2023, Miller hopes the school can start addressing the issue of fewer students participating in athletics, not just in one area but across the board.
“Rainier is looking at ways to build participation numbers at all levels of our athletics program,” Miller said.
Bolstering the JV and the varsity programs would ensure longer-term stability and give younger athletes more opportunities before stepping up to the varsity level. One of Miller’s goals is to strengthen ties with the community, and he wants the sports programs at the school to work together with Rainier at large.
“We will be communicating with our community members to ensure that the athletics programs are meeting the needs of the community,” Miller said.
As with any year, there will be ups and downs, but Rainier High School will look to take its triumphant season from last year into 2023.
Follow the Rainier Jr/Sr High School sports team results at osaa.org
