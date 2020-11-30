Looking ahead to continue their education and the sports they love, Clatskanie Middle/High Senior Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague have each signed Letters of Intent to play sports for Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT).
The two will play basketball for OIT and Sprague will also play softball for the college.
Olivia Sprague is a 5-7 senior point guard on the high school basketball team and shortstop for the school's softball team. As co-captain, Sprague directed Clatskanie's basketball team to back to back Coastal Range League championships and Oregon 3A state championships in 2019 and 2020, according to Oregon Tech Sports Information.
A two-time All-League and 3A 1st Team All-State selection, Sprague averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game while shooting 72.2% from the free throw line and 32.5% from the 3-point line in leading the Tigers to a 23-2 overall record in her junior season, according to Oregon Tech Sports Information.
As the softball team's co-captain, Sprague led Clatskanie to a 2019 Coastal Range championship and the 3A Oregon state championship. She earned First-Team All-League and 3A First-Team All-State honors with a .580 batting average, a .702 on-base percentage, three home runs, six triples, seven doubles, 59 runs scored and 29 runs batted in for coach Kevin Sprague's Tigers who finished the season a perfect 27-0.
Blodgett, a 5-9 guard/forward and a Tiger team co-captain, averaged a double-double with 22.3 points and 15.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals, 3.16 assists and 1.87 blocks per game. After 3 seasons, Blodgett has amassed 1,855 points. 1,316 rebounds, 446 steals, 263 assists and 156 blocks, according to Oregon Tech Sports Information.
Blodgett led the Tigers to back to back Oregon 3A State Championships in 2019 and 2020 earning recognition as:
- 2017-18 Coastal Range League 1st Team All-conference
- Oregon 3A 2nd Team All-State
- 2018-19 Coastal Range League Player of the Year
- Oregon 3A Player of the Year
- 2019-20 Coastal Range League Player of the Year
- Oregon 3A Player of the Year
Senior Alexis Smith has signed with Lower Columbia College to play softball.
Rainier Students
Rainier Jr./Sr. High School seniors Brayden Marcum, left, and Reese Schimme have also sign Letters of Intent to play sports for two regional colleges.
Marcum will be playing baseball for Lower Columbia College. Schimmel will be playing softball for Central Washington University.
