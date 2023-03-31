The Rainier Little League will return for its 50th year of playing, and the season will begin on April 1.
To commemorate the milestone, opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Rainier City Park baseball fields.
The event will recognize past volunteers and the current teams. A ceremonial pitch will be thrown and caught by former coaches Jim Gaston and Bud Susee.
The league
Currently, there are 141 kids in the age range of 4 to 12 years old who signed up to play little league this year, according to Player Agent and Schedule Coordinator Heather Crawford. The kids are split up by age group, and the divisions are majors (12-year-olds and any 11-year-olds drafted), minors (8-11), rookies (6-8), and tee ball (4-6). Rainier Little League has one majors team, two minor teams, four rookie teams, and seven tee-ball teams.
The league was started in 1972, and this year will mark the 51st year of existence. However, Crawford said that due to the cancellation of competition in 2020 due to COVID, this is their true 50th year.
“I’m excited to get the kids all back together and to get them out on the field, and it is so amazing to watch when the team finally clicks together, and they close a team, and it is awesome to sit and watch,” Crawford said. “So, I can hardly wait to see that happen.”
Compared to last season, the overall participation numbers are steady; however, due to COVID, there has been an impact on the players after the missed year.
“The biggest thing that I notice as a parent, and then my husband is helping coach this year, is the skills gap of that one year that we lost,” Crawford said. “My daughter, for instance, that was supposed to be her first year, and so she didn’t get to play tee ball; she jumped right into rookies because of her age. So, there was a definite skills gap last year, so we’re hoping that things have evened out a bit this year.”
Competition
Who each age division competes with varies. The oldest groups play the widest range of opponents. Majors and minors will play between Scappoose, Rainier, St. Helens, and Clatskanie. Rookies will only play Clatskanie and travel between the two. The tee ball will play amongst themselves because they have many teams in that division. The season will last until late May and conclude with the Tournament of Champions.
The league also has a host of sponsors that are helping the various age groups. The majors are sponsored by Wilcox + Flegal. The minor teams are sponsored by JRS Trucking and Aubrey’s Angels. Rainier Farmhouse Coffee, Wonderly Estates, Mike George Paving, TM Rentals, and RSG Forest Products sponsor the rookies. Lastly, the tee-ball teams are supported by Luckies, Hudson Garbage, Cowlitz River Rigging, Pacific NW Glass & Mirror, Bell Studios, and ReMax Power Pros.
To help support the Ranier Little League, an apparel fundraiser is being held that closes on April 5. Merchandise can be bought at https://www.aubreysangelsscreenprinting.com/rainier-little-league?fbclid=IwAR0HJeMX6sTTvKiUM4jMCjPVtPyDvs2UI1xod_dI3xVM4PVnoVuS1mq0YR8.
