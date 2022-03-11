Sports Awards

Students participating in Clatskanie Middle High School (CMHS) sports programs have been recognized.

  • The CMHS Varsity Boys Wresting Team members recognized are:

Ayden Boursaw

Most Improved

Tony Cueto

Most Inspirational

Nelson Warren

Assists

Best Defense Player

Jordan Maertens

Best Rebounder

Best Offensive Player

Most Valuable Player

Coaches’ Award

Caleb Bostic

Keagen Holsey

  • The CMHS Girls Basketball Team members recognized are:

Mikayla Hull

Most Improved

Kylie Thomas and

Maya Helmen

Best Offensive Players

Jadee McLeod

Best Defensive Players

Cloee McLeod

Coaches Award

Mikayla Hull

Most Inspirational

Grace Points

Prefontaine Award

Meagan McClure

“I Believe” Award

JV Certificates awarded to: Saedee Top, Allison Ward, Mikayla Hull, Kaja Szuba, Karolina Ceglarska, and Keira Holsey

Varsity Certificates awarded to: Cloee McLeod, Maya Helmen, Kylie Thomas, Rebecca Hagen, Jadee McLeod, Meagen McClure, Gracie Points, Karolina Ceglarska, and Keira Holsey

State Game participants: Cloee McLeod, Maya Helmen, Kylie Thomas, Rebecca Hagen, Jadee McLeod, Meagen McClure, Gracie Points, Keira Holsey and Mikayla Hull

