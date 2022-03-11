Students participating in Clatskanie Middle High School (CMHS) sports programs have been recognized.
- The CMHS Varsity Boys Wresting Team members recognized are:
Ayden Boursaw
Most Improved
Tony Cueto
Most Inspirational
Nelson Warren
Assists
Best Defense Player
Jordan Maertens
Best Rebounder
Best Offensive Player
Most Valuable Player
Coaches’ Award
Caleb Bostic
Keagen Holsey
- The CMHS Girls Basketball Team members recognized are:
Mikayla Hull
Most Improved
Kylie Thomas and
Maya Helmen
Best Offensive Players
Jadee McLeod
Best Defensive Players
Cloee McLeod
Coaches Award
Mikayla Hull
Most Inspirational
Grace Points
Prefontaine Award
Meagan McClure
“I Believe” Award
JV Certificates awarded to: Saedee Top, Allison Ward, Mikayla Hull, Kaja Szuba, Karolina Ceglarska, and Keira Holsey
Varsity Certificates awarded to: Cloee McLeod, Maya Helmen, Kylie Thomas, Rebecca Hagen, Jadee McLeod, Meagen McClure, Gracie Points, Karolina Ceglarska, and Keira Holsey
State Game participants: Cloee McLeod, Maya Helmen, Kylie Thomas, Rebecca Hagen, Jadee McLeod, Meagen McClure, Gracie Points, Keira Holsey and Mikayla Hull
