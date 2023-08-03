Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins has issued the following Fall Sports Advisory.
In preparation for Fall sports practices beginning in two weeks, I wanted to send out some useful information. Here are the things that you will need to get your student(s) ready for their 2023-24 athletic seasons.
- All athletes must have a current physical on file (expires every 2 years). Please email afroke@csd.k12.or.usif you are unsure of your child’s status.
- All athletes must pay their Athletic Fee of $100 to the CMHS office prior to their first contest.
- All athletes must pay their Student Body Fees to the CMHS office prior to their first contest.
Our athletic schedules are available on OSAA.org and weekly schedule updates will be sent via the school's “Athletically Speaking” email list.
*Booster Club Information: Be sure to follow the “Clatskanie Boosters” Facebook page and help volunteer in the snack shack by using their “SignUpGenius” page.
*Homeschool information: Any homeschool student who wishes to participate in CMHS Athletics must be registered with the ESD as a homeschool student. Students in grades 10-12, must show proof of completing an approved achievement test (by August 15th). Here is a link to additional information on the topic.
Summary of Important Dates:
- Fall HS Sports- 1st Practice Date (August 14th)
- Fall MS Sports- 1st Practice Date (September 6th)
- Winter HS Sports- 1st Practice Date (November 13th)
- Winter MS Sports- 1st Practice date (Boys BXB 10/30, Girls BXB/Wrestling 1/6)
- Spring HS Sports- 1st Practice Date (February 26th)
- Spring MS Sports- 1st Practice Date (MS Track 3/26)
If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact us. We look forward to another year of successful athletic seasons!
Ryan Tompkins Anngie Froke
Dean of Students / Athletic Director Head Secretary /Athletics Secretary
503-728-2146 ex 2248 503-728-2146 ex 2299
