Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
Friday May 6
High School Baseball vs. Warrenton 3 p.m.
High School Softball vs. Warrenton 3 p.m.
Monday May 9
High School Softball 3 p.m.
Wednesday May 11
High School Baseball vs. Taft 3 p.m.
High School Softball vs. Taft 3 p.m.
Friday May 13
High School Track Districts @Clatskanie: 11 a.m.
Saturday May 14
High School Track Districts @Clatskanie: 12 p.m.
Middle School District Track Meet @Scappoose 10 a.m.
Phil White Celebration of Life in the CMHS Auditorium 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.