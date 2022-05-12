Sports Schedule

Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule

Friday May 13

HS Track Districts @Clatskanie 2 p.m.

Saturday May 14

HS Track Districts @Clatskanie 12 p.m.

MS District Track Meet @Scappoose 10 a.m.

Phil White Celebration of Life in the CMHS Auditorium 12 p.m.

Monday May 16

HS Baseball @Rainier 3 p.m.

HS Softball @Rainier 3 p.m.

Thursday May 19 - Friday May 20

HS Track State @ U of O

May 20

HS Track State @ U of O

Baseball League Playoffs

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe feral cats are a problem in Columbia County?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.