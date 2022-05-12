Clatskanie Middle/High School Sports Schedule
Friday May 13
HS Track Districts @Clatskanie 2 p.m.
Saturday May 14
HS Track Districts @Clatskanie 12 p.m.
MS District Track Meet @Scappoose 10 a.m.
Phil White Celebration of Life in the CMHS Auditorium 12 p.m.
Monday May 16
HS Baseball @Rainier 3 p.m.
HS Softball @Rainier 3 p.m.
Thursday May 19 - Friday May 20
HS Track State @ U of O
May 20
HS Track State @ U of O
Baseball League Playoffs
