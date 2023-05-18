The Clatskanie Middle High School baseball team has finished their regular season with a record of 11-4 and beat Vernonia in the NWL District Playoff to qualify for the first round of the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Baseball State Championship.
The softball team has also qualified for the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Softball State Championship after going 13-3 in league play and ending their season on a 9-1 run.
Baseball
The accomplishment of qualifying for state marks the fulfillment of one of the team’s goals, and Head Coach Ryan Tompkins is excited about the team’s progress from past seasons.
“In March, the students set individual and team goals for the season.
Every student put ‘make it to state’ as one of their goals,” Tompkins said. “So the team was excited to accomplish one of our goals. We feel that we are playing our best baseball of the year right now and are excited to test that against some of the best teams in the state.”
The regular season ended on a high note, with Clatskanie winning three games in a row against Vernonia before their playoff victory. Clatskanie ended the season as the second-place team in 2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1, behind only Knappa, who has a 14-1 record. In their three games against Knappa this season, the Tigers went 1-2.
Going forward, Tompkins and the Tigers are looking forward to the challenges of the state tournament. To play their best, the team is focusing on execution over results.
“In playoff time, we know the stakes of each game. We are less focused on the outcome of the game, and more concerned with playing to the standard we expect from ourselves,” Tompkins said. “If we can do this, we think the results will be in our favor.”
According to Tompkins, the strength of the team this year has been their pitching and their ability to make routine plays on defense. During the regular season, the team’s seven wins came in games where they held teams to seven runs or less. Conversely, the only games they have lost have seen their opponents score more than 10.
On offense, the Tigers haven’t been the most consistent hitting team, but Tompkins credited some of his players for getting on base and working the base paths. Tomkins said that the team’s heads-up baserunning has allowed them to score consistently, even without many base hits.
For the Tigers, this season’s success is a breath of fresh air after a few down years for the program. Tompkins credited the mentality of the players this season and their ability to battle through adversity to achieve their end goal.
“The last few years, we have been a below .500 team. There’s been a great sense of accomplishment, seeing the improvement in these kids
and their ability to ‘turn the corner.’” Tompkins said. “We’re optimistic that we can take another step and try to make a run in the state playoffs.”
Playoff games begin May 22, and Clatskanie’s opponent in the first round has not been announced at the time of writing. The Tigers will look to keep their season alive, as each game is now a “win or go home” match.
Softball
Head Coach Teauna Hughes credits the Tiger’s team mentality as the catalyst for their big season, and the growth after they finished 3-9 in the league last year has been substantial.
“We went from having a 3-9 league record last season to a 13-3 record this season,” Hughes said. “I think the biggest factor in this year’s success up to this point has been the girls coming together as a team. ‘Playing for the girl next to you rather than for yourself.’”
The defense has been the backbone of the team. During their league games, Clatskanie only allowed 4.2 runs per game, and they shut out teams in three games. They only allowed opponents to score in double figures twice. They currently rank as the 7th best team in the 2A/1A classification.
“We have had very strong pitching this year, as well as, an aggressive defense, and a tremendous amount of strong hitters,” Hughes said. “There were multiple position changes throughout the year, and the girls’ ability to adapt has been remarkable.”
As the team moves on to state, Hughes wants the team to take the postseason an inning at a time. After such a successful season, Hughes wants to rely on their experience and discipline to drive them to a deep playoff run.
“As we move forward into playoffs, we want to be in the moment. We want to focus on one pitch at a time - one play at a time,” Hughes said. “We have a lot of experience on this team, and I believe if we all play together and for each other, we can go far into the bracket.”
Follow CMHS results at osaa.org, and find our coverage at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of the Chief.
