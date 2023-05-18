The Clatskanie Middle High School baseball team has finished their regular season with a record of 11-4 and beat Vernonia in the NWL District Playoff to qualify for the first round of the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Baseball State Championship.

The softball team has also qualified for the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 2A/1A Softball State Championship after going 13-3 in league play and ending their season on a 9-1 run.

CMHS Sports Photo 1

CMHS All League winners from left to right: Ayden Boursaw, Finn McDonnell, Brendan Schroll, Chris Knaus, Topher McDonnell, Ben Blackwood, Ernesto Rojas-Bautista.
CMHS Sports PHOTO 2

“We have had very strong pitching this year, as well as, an aggressive defense, and a tremendous amount of strong hitters,” said Head Coach Teauna Hughes.
