The Clatskanie Middle/High School 2022 fall sports season is up and running with students participating in football, soccer, volleyball and cross country.
CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins provides the following insight into the season games.
The Chief: From your perspective, how does the varsity football team look this year? What are the strengths and what are the coaches working on to improve?
Ryan Tompkins: Based on student enrollment, all of Clatskanie athletics have been placed in the Oregon 2A classification for the next four years. We are now back in the Northwest League, which we had left in 2005.
All of 2A Oregon Football is participating in 9-player football. The difference between 9-player and 11, is the tackeles are pulled off of the offensive and defensive lines. Our Football team is under the guidance of a new coach, Sean Gorley. Sean has been a longtime assistant with Clatskanie and is very familiar with our families and programs.
Our participation has been much improved, over the last several years, as our turnout is in the upper 20's/. Enough so, that we have a JV Team, coached by Rob Kingery. The varsity team played their first game of the year, Friday night, Sept 3. It came down to the final drive, where the Tigers fell short and lost 24-18 to Willamina.
The Chief: We understand that the high school soccer team is a co-operative effort with Rainier Jr/Sr High School.
Tompkins: Clatskanie is co-oping with Rainier as a 4A COWAPA League soccer team. Claskanie has three girls participating on the team, Rainey Palm, Zoa Culbertson and Keira Holsey. The team has a new coach, Eric Smythe, who has experience coaching soccer in the Clatskanie-Rainier youth Soccer Programs.
The co-op allows kids to have an opportunity that we could otherwise not have, due to participation numbers. We are excited for another year and will be splitting games between the Clatskanie and Rainier fields.
The Chief: How's the CMHS volleyball team shaping up?
Tompkins: Volleyball is starting their third year under head coach, Amanda Baker. The squad has large participation, with numbers in the mid-20's. The JV team is being coached by Clatskanie Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, Kami Gray. The team has a great mix of experienced and beginners, alike.
Their opening match of the season came down to a 5th set, against a very talented Warrenton Team, which ultimately ended in a Tiger defeat. The Tigers are excited to be a new league with some new faces, and home league play will be this Thursday against Faith Bible.
The Chief: What are the advantages of having cross country at the high school level?
Tompkins: Cross Country has a close-knit squad of around 10 kids, under Head Coach Zach Davis. The Cross Country team can be seen jogging around town on any given afternoon.
They participate in meets all around the region; from Lake Sacajawea, Silver Falls and Teevin Ranch in Jewell.
Cross Country is one of the ultimate lifetime fitness sports. As many kids learn to enjoy running and develop healthy habits, that can last a lifetime.
