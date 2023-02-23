Goodwill Mission

Members of the CMHS Girls Basketball Team delivering hams and other goodies to the senior center for meals at Christmas.

 Courtesy from Mary Sizemore

February brings playoff season for winter high school sports in Oregon, and the Clatskanie High School Girls Basketball Team is still battling it out with the best in the state.

The Team

Members of the CMHS Girls Basketball Team in uniform.

After an 11-10 regular season, the Tigers have won two 2A-1 Northwest League playoff games to qualify for the state tournament.

