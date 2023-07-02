Port Of Columbia County

The boundaries of the Port of Columbia County District span 51 miles along the Columbia River from the Clatsop County line, to the Multnomah County line in the southeast.

 Courtesy photo from the Port of Columbia County

The Port of Columbia County Commissioners have unanimously adopted the port’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget of $16.2 million.

The spending plan continues assessing the port’s annual property tax levy at a rate of zero dollars.

