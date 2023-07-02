The Port of Columbia County Commissioners have unanimously adopted the port’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget of $16.2 million.
The spending plan continues assessing the port’s annual property tax levy at a rate of zero dollars.
The Port Commission has the authority to impose a property tax levy of $0.0886 per thousand upon the assessed value of all taxable property within the district but has instead voted to keep the levy at zero for the past four years. By assessing the tax rate at zero since 2020, the port has saved local taxpayers approximately $1.9 million.
“This will be the fourth year the Port of Columbia County has opted not to tax property owners, saving taxpayers more than one million dollars,” Port of Columbia County Commission President Robert Keyser said. “We are pleased to be able to fully fund our economic development activities without levying property taxes.”
The port’s 2023-24 budget totals $16.2 million, a $1.3 million increase from the previous fiscal year that is attributed to a growth in capital expenditures. The budget assumes that the port’s 42 commercial and industrial tenants will continue with their building and property leases. Combined budgeted revenues for all port tenant leases, permits, and licenses add up to more than $6 million.
Port Westward remains the port’s most profitable property site, accounting for almost half of total revenue at over $3 million. One of the port’s largest tenants, Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery, also known as Global Partners, is projected to continue transloading renewable diesel at Port Westward at the same volume of approximately one to two vessels per month.
Other Port Westward tenants include Portland General Electric with their Beaver Power Plant and the Port Westward 1 and 2 Generation Plants, and Next Renewable Fuels, which intends to build a $2.5 billion renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production facility on their 90-acre ground lease.
The port intends to spend an estimated $7.2 million in capital projects in 2023-24. Significant projects include a new maintenance building at Multnomah Industrial Park in St. Helens, improvements to the Beaver Dock at Port Westward, and dredging at Scappoose Bay Marine Park. Over the last ten fiscal years, the port has invested over $40 million in capital improvements throughout the district.
The budget committee consists of the Port Commissioners and an equal number of community members who oversee and approve the annual budget process. A copy of the port’s 2023-2024 adopted budget is available online at https://www.portofcolumbiacounty.org/finance/page/budget-and-audit-reports.
The commissioners adopted the port budget June 14.
About the Port of Columbia County
The Port of Columbia County is a special district located along the Columbia River in northwest Oregon. The port’s mission is to foster local economic development opportunities to create and sustain jobs while maintaining the environmental assets of the port district. The port offers a variety of sites for industrial lease and development in its 2,400-acre portfolio.
See more information at www.portofcolumbiacounty.org.
