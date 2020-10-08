Speed humps will not be installed on Eighth Street, the Clatskanie City Council decided at its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Instead, to curb the high speeds on the residential street, the speed limit will be reduced to 15 mph and new speed signs will be installed. The Sheriff’s Office has been asked to monitor the area closer while the changes start to help educate drivers about the new rules.
The changes are in response to a high volume of complaints the city has received about speeding on that street, according to a report prepared by City Manager Greg Hinkelman in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The complaints assert that speeding vehicles “gun the engine” coming up Poplar Street and continue to increase speed until they reach Shasta Way, the document said. Speed humps were suggested as a possible way to slow traffic.
That portion of Eighth Street is a residential area, making the speed limit 25 mph.
In preparing for the discussion before the council, Hinkelman reached out to other city managers in Oregon about their experiences with speed humps.
The respondent from the City of Glendale said there were a lot of complaints about the speed humps installed in town.
“The people that were the happiest about them are the ones that did not live near them,” the response said. “In some instances, people use them as a jump, so to speak.”
Many of the responses from city managers pointed out negative experiences with the speed humps, including higher risk of motorist injuries, flat tires, increased speeds between humps and increased roadway debris falling from vehicles.
The City Council decided not to install speed humps due to the liability factor and impact on emergency vehicles, Hinkelman said. The area will be monitored under its new speed and signage, and its possible the council may opt to add a stop sign if traffic problems persist.
The council also:
- Authorized a supplemental budget for logging proceeds and expenses
- Authorized a supplemental budget to receive and expend funding available from the Coronavirus Relief Fund
- Approved a contract for the Program Logic Controller upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant
