Editor’s note:
This is the first in a series of special reports you’ll only read here online and in print editions of The Chief in the weeks ahead providing insight from members of our community into what we might expect in 2021.
Our first report focuses on viewpoints from city hall at Clatskanie and Rainier.
With a new year comes new goals and a look ahead at what’s to come. Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich shared optimism about the coming months in 2021 and what projects are in the works for the city.
“I am hoping the new year will be looking much better,” Brajcich said. “With the vaccine rolling out we can start to get back to normal.”
He said he looks forward to swimming in the new recondition pool, a project the city has been working toward. The pool was built in 1958 and is in need of upgrading and renovation estimated to cost around $600,000.
“I am hoping that through this tough year we have become a closer community, since now we know how much we need need each other,” Brajcich said. “We have some rough months ahead of us to start the year out.”
One of the largest topics on Brajcich’s mind is the wellbeing of the children in the community who have missed out on a lot this year, he said.
“It will be great to get them back in school,” he said. Exactly when that may happen is not set in stone, but the state recently relaxed the rules around in-person education to put more control into local governments.
Brajcich also said local dining establishments are on his mind and need the support of the community.
“I ask all to give them all your support during this trying time,” he said. “They have served us well and we need them to always be there for us.”
The largest project on Clatskanie’s radar, however is upgrading the sewer plant and finding the funding to support it. City Manager Greg Hinkelman previously told The Chief the new plant will cost approximately $10 million and the city is looking for community block grants to help secure some funding.
The sewer plant and the pool are the largest projects in front of the city for 2021, Brajcich said. The lessons learned from 2020 will follow the community into the new year too, he said.
“What we learned from 2020 is to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and avoid large groups,” he said. “I also believe that 2020 taught us how important it is to put our differences aside and realize that we are all in this together. Clatskanie is a great place to live, people have been so kind to each other and generous in their giving.”
It’s through times like these that the community has learned how much they miss the things that may have before been taken for granted, he said, like the art commission and the programming it brings to the community.
“We also miss our social contact with family and friends, and visiting around town,” Brajcich said. “I know I really miss the library.”
Overall, Brajcich projected a year of optimism and resilience for Clatskanie as it moves forward.
“We go into 2021 with hope and faith that it will be a year with much more good than bad,” he said. “I thank all the people who have helped us get through this tough year.”
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole also shared insights into the year ahead in his State of the City address.
In it he highlights the city’s priority to focus on the creation of a riverfront trail to connect the city park and the downtown area, new city staff members helping to guide Rainier into the future and the updating of master plans.
Read Cole’s full address under 'Column' at thechiefnews.com and join the conversation. Post your comments about the New Year ahead with this story at thechiefnews.com.
