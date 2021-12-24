Christmas worshipping at local churches may look a little different again this year as local churches continue to take different approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clatskanie
Faith Lutheran Church Pastor Mary Anthony said his church has had a complicated relationship with Zoom.
“We hate it,” she said. “We’re grateful for it. Grateful that it’s allowed us to stay connected. It’s been a good fit for us, but of course we’d rather be in person.”
With 25 years’ experience as an ordained minister, Anthony joined the church in the spring of 2018 before the pandemic struck.
According to Anthony, the church held services exclusively on Zoom until Oct. 2020. As the pandemic situation improved the following July, churchgoers were able to worship in person up until the Delta variant swept through Columbia County towards the end of August.
Anthony said church services are currently operating in a hybrid format.
“We are both in-person (wearing) masks, but we also have Zoom going,” she said. “It’s very much a making lemonade situation.”
In addition to the Zoom adaptations, church officials has had to figure out new ways to maintain tradition in light of pandemic restrictions.
“(When) we have our service, we might not be singing verses and of course we’ll have our masks on,” Anthony said. “(This year) we did not collect food items and gifts for families, we donated money to the people in person.”
As to whether she would prefer the church to open up fully, Anthony said, “It is very important to us. But on the other hand, we also skew older and therefore more fragile.”
The Faith Lutheran ministry will be holding their candlelight service Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., and a reading and carols service Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, located on 1010 NE 5th St. in Clatskanie, Oregon, is open for in-person or Zoom worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is provided. Contact Pastor Anthony at (503) 975-9436 for the meeting ID number and password.
Rainier
Alston’s Corner Assembly of God in Rainier is still holding its services on Facebook live, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
The church holds Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. each week on Facebook Live and led a virtual candlelight service on Dec. 19 in celebration of Christmas Eve.
“We look forward to fresh hope as we end this year and begin a new year,” Alston’s Corner Assembly of God Pastor William Berry said.
The Assemblies of God is a Pentecostal church organization founded in 1914 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Today, there are nearly 13,000 churches in the U.S. with over 3 million members and adherents, the denomination’s website states.
St. Helens
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church is fully operational, according to Pastor Joseph Burkhardt.
“We have continued our services throughout the entire pandemic,” he said. “We have never stopped if that means anything.”
While at the same time acknowledging his church’s role to make the services inclusive, he said congregation members do offer alternative services for those with health risks or underlying conditions.
Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church is located on 1911 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. Mass is held 9:30 a.m. Sundays, followed by Sunday Bible class at 11a.m. The ministry will be commemorating the Christmas Day with a service at 9:30 a.m.
Scappoose
Congregation services are on the rebound, according to Pastor Charles Wood at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose.
The church restored its services back in August 2020 with recommended COVID safety measures in place, such as masks and physical distancing, and has been gaining increased participation as the COVID-19 situation has improved.
“We don’t have to have people sign in, simply we still require people wearing masks which we had to have people sign up ahead of time. But slowly with been getting almost I would say at least maybe 70 to 80% of pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church is located on 51555 SW Old Portland Road in Scappoose. Family Mass will be held on Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Worship will also take place Christmas day at 9 a.m.
Visit stwenceslaus-scappoose.com for more information.
See this story and more in a special Seasons Greetings presentation in the printed version of the Dec. 24 Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.