The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps one of the most impactful events that occurred in Columbia County and across the state.
As our county and the state moves forward with increased vaccinations and the health and safety restrictions are eased, we gain insight from Paul Vogel, the executive director of Columbia County’s Economic Team, about business lessons learned and how we can successfully move ahead.
The Chronicle - The Chief: As Oregon (and hopefully Columbia County) reaches the required vaccinate rate to reopen, what do you believe our businesses should take away from this experience?
Paul Vogel: There are some pretty core takeaways that we’ve seen manifested throughout the pandemic and the economic disruption. One is that there is no “normal”, no “business as usual” that forgives a business not being soundly set up and operating according to a plan, no matter how simple. Know your business and know your plan. If you don’t have a plan, you’re in no shape to know how to adjust your plan to address the unexpected. Know what your business costs you, how much revenue you’re making and where it comes from; pretty basic and essential.
If you know those things you can more easily apply for assistance – grants or loans – or just help and advice. If you know your business basics you can adjust your marketing, your hours of operation, workforce management, your productivity – everything that is affected by things you can’t control, like a pandemic. For many of the people we’ve worked with in various aspects, this was a huge smack on the forehead about taking care of the basics and not taking those – including customers and suppliers -- for granted. This is why we set up a business basics workshop series in the fall. It’s why we offered tuition reimbursement for business owners that took PCC basic business classes. It’s why we’re working very hard to set up a Small Business Resource Center so that we have free 1-on-1 business advising and even more sophisticated help and resources available right here in Columbia County.
Other takeaways include the most overused word in the past twelve months: “pivot.” Whether businesses pivoted or picked another word for what they had to do to shift gears in shifting sands, those who knew their businesses and their customers best were able to make adjustments and focus on different types of customers, market differently – including improving (or simply establishing) an online presence, or website, setting up e-commerce, marketing through social and digital media. Reaching customers that were now staying home, working from home and increasingly going online to buy things became critical.
There are businesses that didn’t even have websites prior to the pandemic who are now fully online and even doing e-commerce, and using social and digital media to drive awareness and consumer behavior. In our workshop series, we had three separate sessions just on marketing. Marketing through social media had the best turnout, the most useful information, the greatest number of questions and ran almost 40 minutes over. If that digital change really took root here, it will be one of the best things to come out of this pandemic.
One other great element that emerged is the collaboration we saw: cities and local governments, non-profits, school districts, chambers of commerce, Columbia Economic Team, fire districts, social services, child care – the list goes on with so many people and organizations just dropping how things had been done, filling gaps and working together to do what needed to be done now – in almost all new ways. Continuing that collaborative atmosphere also will be a tremendous positive to maintain and sustain as we move forward and recover will forever change the social fabric, economic balance and our economic resilience for generations.
The Chronicle - The Chief: It would appear Columbia County businesses that survived the pandemic did so by developing smart practices. From your vantage point, what are the range of those smart practices and how will they continue to help local businesses thrive and survive in the future?
Vogel: Many of the businesses that have survived and even thrive have done so by getting back to basics: stabilizing the business, deciding what they could do and what they had to stop doing – because they couldn’t under the circumstances, re-connecting with their customers in different ways and really taking care of their customers even better because every transaction took on a greater importance.
Customers really took care of those businesses they care a lot about. We saw this in the online promotion and communication through our Keep It Local program. Businesses got creative. People and customers got creative. And we did that because we were all in the same very strange, unfamiliar boat and by focusing on simple things like buying local, eating an extra take-out meal per week, those things add up and they mattered.
Being mindful of, and sustaining, that local emphasis will help our businesses recover, and it will help grow demand. Demand generates more business and new businesses. Healthy businesses and new ones diversify our choices and improve our selection of goods and services. That helps support even more growth and that’s how a healthy economy, and communities, expand. If you’re not growing, you’re shrinking. That’s how a healthy economy works.
Being forced to adjust, adapt and survive makes for stronger businesses and business sectors and clusters. Continuing to market aggressively, improve online presence, and studying customers – really paying new attention to them and being strategic will always help businesses thrive.
The Chronicle - The Chief: What federal funding and grants administered to help businesses through the pandemic should be continued and why?
Vogel: Our national – and position in the global – economy can’t sustain this kind of generational spending. It was essential; it was the most important thing that could be done, but there’s no question that the repeated federal appropriations can’t be sustained. But neither will they need to be as the economy picks up speed, industries and sectors begin investing again, supply chains correct and people can overwhelmingly get back into the workforce.
These are things that need to be corrected for next time or continued with a strong head of steam, in my view.
Access to cash: The past year has shown us that simpler, more accessible grants to small businesses can have a tremendous beneficial effect. Establishing new, progressive criteria not pandemic-related will be important so money is flowing to businesses.
The CARES Act was vital in many respects. The way it was administered also needs to be carefully evaluated. It’s pretty unprecedented so it’s understandable why it was clunky, hard to deal with on a large scale down to the ground level. But adjustments started to happen on the fly to make the various grants and allocations more pragmatic and more usable, so that is encouraging. A good solid bucket of lessons learned; let’s be more ready next time.
Childcare: The enhanced focus on childcare has to be sustained. Child care and pre-school have always been a challenging issue but this was really magnified in the pandemic – it needs to stay at the forefront. Access to childcare is a large business, a small business, a workforce and a quality of life and society issue. We need to make substantive progress on child care while there’s a big magnifying glass on it.
Schools: Don’t stop figuring out how we need to educate better and with more agility just because the pandemic is subsiding. The schools/education paradigm has shifted, probably forever. Let’s use the tectonic shift to improve access and application.
Broadband: If there’s a universal need when isolation is the rule of the day, it’s broadband and quality access to the world, for homes, parents, students, workers, entire communities. The federal broadband funding has to continue.
Although the Columbia Economic Team is shifting more emphasis back to industrial and business recruitment, our past year’s intensive focus on small businesses has been transformational to our organization. We’re well underway with an initiative to establish a Small Business Resource Center that is independent, locally staffed and fits with our county.
Vogel: We have lost neighbors, friends and loved ones to the COVID virus. We have lost businesses to the economic side of the pandemic. We have seen, though, businesses not just surviving but thriving as they figure this thing out. The pandemic and its conditions put a magnifying glass over every vulnerable part of our systems and our economy. It also provided a microscope to us to study, learn and get better and stronger. And it opened a big wide Zoom screen with lots of windows of people, capability, capacity, commitment and collaboration that might never have mature as quickly without the dire circumstances.
We have a lot to work with here in Columbia County: A lot of hard lessons learned; some pleasant surprises about our own capabilities; some new grit and innovation; a new training and workforce center joined at the hip with advanced manufacturing; land, space, ideas and a quality of life that’s never been more appealing than after lockdown; strengthened partnerships and new collaborations; resources and focus.
We’re excited about the uptick in industrial investment interest from the outside. We’re even more excited about the business resilience, retention and desire to invest and grow that we’re finding inside Columbia County right now.
The Columbia County Economic Team may be reached at 503-410-1061.
