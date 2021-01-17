Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of special reports you’ll read in the Friday print editions of The Chief and at thechiefnews.com in the weeks ahead providing insight from members of our community into what we might expect in 2021.
The following report focuses on a viewpoint from area Chambers of Commerce.
2020 was a year like none other for individuals and businesses around the world. Sweeping pandemic restrictions closed the doors of many local businesses, some of which are still unable to operate as usual.
For Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce Board President Monica Siedl, the last year was all about adapting.
“I think as a chamber, we have learned that we must adapt to change,” Siedl said. “That we also need to try and keep everyone as informed as possible.”
Rainier Chamber of Commerce Board President Natasha Parvey echoed a similar sentiment about the lesson of 2020.
“Communication is key. As a chamber, we focused on communication with our members,” Parvey said. This communication included newsletters to relay important news and social media.
In Clatskanie, the chamber will focusing on keeping the community informed and supported, Siedl said. Due to the financial hardships many businesses have faced and continue to face, annual membership fees will be waived this year. Instead, the group will collect the contact information of businesses and continue to invite them to attend the monthly chamber meetings on Zoom.
“Our priority is to also get back to life with consideration for safety,” Siedl said. “We are looking at annual activities like Bulky Waste and Heritage Days. The laws and safety of the community are important to stay focused on.”
Siedl said the chamber provides service activities and information to local businesses and owners, including information about the state chamber.
“We strive to stay relevant and helpful during this difficult time,” Siedl said.
In Rainier, the emphasis for 2021 will be about encouraging residents to shop local as much as possible.
“We need to shop local and support our Rainier businesses and nonprofits,” Parvey said. “Our restaurants could use our support by purchasing take-out and gift cards. As a community we need to spend where we live, and that includes hiring local professionals donating locally.”
As a chamber, Parvey said the priorities will continue to center around connecting, supporting and advocating for members. The group hosts month meetings on Zoom as well to allow businesses to network and bring in speakers focused on economic issues that would affect or benefit members.
“Our board also understands the importance of serving as advocates to support and represent Rainier’s local business community for business issues,” Parvey said. “We look forward to partnering with local businesses and organizations for more ribbon cuttings in 2021 to provide networking opportunities.”
Learn more about the Clatskanie and Rainier chambers of commerce at clatskaniechamber.com and rainierchamberofcommerce.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.