Nita Cook and Olivia Sprague

Clatskanie’s Olivia Sprague and Vernonia’s Nita Cook.

Clatskanie’s Olivia Sprague and Vernonia’s Nita Cook have just wrapped up stellar seasons as members of the Oregon Tech (OIT) Softball season that was runner-up in the NAIA Softball World Series.

Sprague is a sophomore and two-sport athlete at Oregon Tech, competing in softball and basketball for the Owls. Cook just wrapped up her freshman season. 

