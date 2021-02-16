The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is able to replace food purchased with SNAP benefits if there was a loss of food due to the recent power outages.
Food may be replaced for SNAP recipients who:
- Lost food due to a power outage, home damage or other misfortune
- Make a request to replace the food loss within 10 days of the date the food is destroyed in a household misfortune.
SNAP households that lost or tossed food that was unsafe to eat, can request SNAP replacement benefits - but they need to do so within 10 days of the loss.
For example: If your food was damaged February 13, February 23 would be considered the 10th day.
Replacement benefits are not automatic. The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on the value of the food that was destroyed.
More information is available online at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Replacement%20-Benefits.aspx.
