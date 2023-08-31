The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will begin issuing approximately $39 million in Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food benefits to approximately 325,000 students in Oregon Thursday, Aug. 31.

SNAP Benefits

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities.

“We are grateful to be able to provide these food benefits to eligible students in Oregon,” ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Director Claire Seguin said. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

