The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January.
The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” ODHS Self-Sufficiency Program Director Dan Haun said. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
The federal government has approved emergency monthly allotments since March 2020, according to the ODHS. SNAP households will be able to collect the allotments on Jan. 11 while new households will have funds available at the end of the month.
For more information about SNAP. visit
