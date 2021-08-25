Street improvement work is wrapping up along Clatskanie's Bel Air Drive this week.
The $180,260 project includes street repairs and paving and stretches from Highway 30 along Bel Air to the entrance of Clatskanie Middle/High School.
The work began Monday, Aug. 23. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, much of the paving had been completed.
