Street improvement work is wrapping up along Clatskanie's Bel Air Drive this week.

Fresh, new pavement now allows a smoother ride along Bel Air Drive.

The $180,260 project includes street repairs and paving and stretches from Highway 30 along Bel Air to the entrance of Clatskanie Middle/High School.

The work began Monday, Aug. 23. On Tuesday, Aug. 24, much of the paving had been completed.

