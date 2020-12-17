Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman has gained a reputation of finding funding resources for city projects without having to ask for increasing taxes.
Hinkelman’s latest effort is to find $175,000 to repave SW Bel Air Drive, one of the city’s most used travel routes.
“Bel Air Drive it is a heavily traveled street that intersects Highway 30,” he said. “It is the main route to post office and the street leading to Clatskanie Middle/High School.”
That consistent traffic along Bel Air is adding to the deterioration of the pavement, and while Hinkelman said the deteration may not be highly visible yet, the city wants to take a proactive approach to the public works project.
“Each year that we wait, the street decorates,” he said. “It’s not in bad shape now but we don’t want to wait for it to become a major issue.”
Hinkelman said the city had previously applied for an Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant to fund the Bel Air paving, but didn’t get the funding.
“Each year ODOT awards cities allotment grants for a variety of public works projects,” Hinkelman said. “The maximum we could get would be $100,000. So, we are reapplying for the ODOT grant.”
Hinkelman said the remaining $75,000 would be funded through the city’s street and timber funds.
If the city qualifies for the ODOT grant, Hinkelman said the paving project could be done in a few years, but no specific timeline has been set.
City Audit
The Clatskanie City Council is expected to receive its annual audit during the council’s first regularly scheduled public meeting on Jan. 6.
“It is a clean audit,” Hinkelman said. “The city is in good financial shape despite COVID-19.”
Each year cities in Oregon are required to have the financial audit conducted with results set to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Clatskanie contracted with the Salem-based Grove Mueller Swank authoring firm, paying $16,000 for the financial review.
The Clatskanie audit was conducted in the fall. The auditing firm had questions for Hinkelman, the city council and for the city’s financial director and the auditors looked at all the city’s financial records.
“They found no significant issues,” he said. “It shows that we have good fiscal management of the city, that we have proper financial controls in place so we know what we are spending our money on and it is all accounted for.”
Swearing in
During the Jan. 6 city meeting, councilors Bruce Holsey, Gary Jones and Bruce Jolm will take the Oath of Office during a swearing in ceremony. The three ran unopposed in the November general election for four-year terms.
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich will also be sworn in for his second two- year term.
