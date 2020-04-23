Firefighters rushed to the Dike and Anderson Roads area following reports a large barn fire on Dike Road in Rainier.
One occupant living on the property lost a camping trailer but was not injured, according to a Facebook post from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Details about how the blaze started late Thursday morning have yet to be released.
Follow this developing story here online at thechiefnews.com.
