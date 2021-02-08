A two-week slide repair project begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 between Sunset Beach and Camp Rilea along Highway 101 along the North Oregon Coast.
A contractor working for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be applying soil nails to the slide area. In order to do the work, the southbound lane will be closed during construction. Flaggers will be controlling two-way traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the two weeks.
Travelers should expect as much as 20 minute delays especially early and later in the day. Travelers should be prepared by adding travel time, and checking TripCheck.com for the latest traffic updates.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
There will be no work on weekends and on President’s Day, February 15. Construction will resume on Tuesday, February 16.
