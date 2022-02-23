The Clatskanie Tigers and the Rainier Columbians are heading to Round 1 of the girls state basketball competition this Saturday.
On Friday, Feb. 18, in what may have been the most nerve-wracking game of the season, the Tigers took control of the ball and the scoreboard with only a few seconds left on the buzzer. The all-female team outscored their opponents by a single point, with a final score of 53-52.
With multiple free throws landing on both sides, Rainier and Clatskanie were neck-and-neck for much of the game’s duration, including the last ten seconds of the game.
The Chief asked a Clatskanie Tiger what she thinks contributed to the team’s success this season.
“I think we had the mindset from last year tonight,” Maya Helmen, a high school junior on the Clatskanie team, said. “We know what it’s like to win, we know what it’s like to have that competition, and we really showed it tonight.”
The Clatskanie girls basketball team ranks 18th in the 3A Coastal Range League, with an overall record of 8-9.
Rainier girls basketball ranks six spots above them in 12th place, with a record of 12 wins and seven losses this season.
According to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) website, 12 teams automatically qualified for the OSAA’s 16-team bracket following the league playoffs, including Clatskanie. Of the additional four teams selected through the At-Large Qualifier, Rainier girls basketball landed a spot among the top three teams.
Both the Clatskanie and Rainier girls basketball teams will play away games on Saturday, Feb. 26, with Clatskanie playing Nyssa High School and Rainier playing Amity.
Clatskanie and Rainier boys basketball also went head-to-head Thursday evening, Feb. 17, with Rainier coming out on top, scoring 57 to Clatskanie’s 49 points.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
