This is the first full week of summer and forecasters are cautioning that it will be hot and dry.
High pressure in place will send temperatures into the low 90s in Columbia County today, into the upper 80s the rest of the week and cooling a bit into the 70s through the weekend.
The conditions worry local fire district crews who are urging everyone to be cautious with backyard barbecues and campfires. Fire crews are also concerned about people tossing burning cigarettes to the ground. That habit can lead to wildfires and the person responsible could face thousands of dollars in fines and suppression costs.
Marine patrol officers urge caution on waterways because despite the warm to hot air temperatures, waterways, such as lakes, rivers and streams remain cold. The officers are reminding boaters and water craft users to pay attention to the conditions and the rules of the waterways.
Health officials caution that small children and the elderly should be monitored during such heat waves to make sure they are protected from the sun and are well hydrated.
Pets and livestock should also be monitored during such weather.
Follow the forecast developments 24/7 here online.
