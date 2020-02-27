Clatskanie School District Receives over $431,000 through Clatskanie Foundation from PGE SIP Payments
Clatskanie Foundation representatives presented a check for $379,601.45 from the Portland General Electric (PGE) Strategic Investment Program (SIP) to the Clatskanie School District at its February Meeting. That check followed on a $51,727.41 SIP payment paid to the school district in early December, totaling $431,328.86 which will be applied to the 2020-21 school district budget.
This is the fifth year that Clatskanie schools have benefited from the PGE SIP agreement, after officials of Columbia County, Columbia 4-H and Extension Service District, Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District, Columbia Vector Control District, Rainier Cemetery District, Clatskanie Parks and Recreation District, Clatskanie Library District, the Port of St. Helens (now Port of Columbia County), the Columbia Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District agreed to lessen their share of the SIP payments paid by PGE, in exchange for a partial property tax exemption.
Under the state’s SIP policy, the school district was left out of the distribution payments because of the state school funding formula. However, the other local taxing districts, wishing to bring some of the benefit of PGE’s development to the cash-strapped Clatskanie schools agreed to sacrifice some of their own shares. In order to meet legal requirements, the SIP payments to the school district are filtered through the Clatskanie Foundation, which is allowed to keep three percent to meet administrative expenses.
In presenting the last check at the school board meeting, Clatskanie Foundation vice president and fundraising chair Deborah Hazen asked the district to announce how the money is being used, and suggested that instead of it being absorbed into the district’s general fund, the majority of which meets the costs of salaries and benefits, that the SIP money be used for special projects and programs.
Foundation secretary Elsa Wooley, a retired longtime Clatskanie High School teacher, suggested that one important project that the money could be used for is the replacement of the 40-year-old malfunctioning lighting system in the Donavon D. Wooley Performing Arts Center auditorium at Clatskanie High School. The auditorium is named for longtime music director Dee Wooley, Elsa’s husband.
One of the authors of the idea to include the school district in the SIP benefits, Robert Keyser, a board member of both the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District and the Port of Columbia County, confirmed that the concept was to focus the money on maintenance projects and programs not covered under the general fund.
Cyndi Warren, who serves as administrative manager for the Clatskanie Park and Recreation District and the Rainier Cemetery District, said that she believed the taxing districts which had sacrificed funding to include the school district, and the public at-large, should know how the funding was being used. She agreed that the intent of the original agreement was that the funding should go to projects and programs not covered by the general fund.
Hurowitz said that while she understood why the previous administration had deposited the SIP money into the general fund to meet shortfalls there, she agreed that it should be moved to it’s own fund, “so we can use that money for its intent - to benefit the district to supplement educational programs, opportunities, and projects.”
While the SIP money received in recent months is already projected as general revenues for the 2020-21 school year, Hurowitz said she would be working towards moving it out of the general fund in the future. She also discussed with Foundation representatives the idea of presenting proposals for the usage of the funds prior to distribution from the Foundation to the school district.
