Gov. Tina Kotek has signed House Bills 5019 and 2001 into law during her first ceremonial bill signing as Governor after both bills passed with bipartisan support last week.

Signing Ceremony

Gov. Kotek holds the signed Affordable Housing, Homelessness Solution bills following the ceremony in Salem.

The legislation will help address Oregon's housing and homelessness crisis, and includes the urgent funding Governor Kotek proposed in response to the homelessness state of emergency that she declared on her first full day in office. The funding is dedicated to homelessness prevention programs, more shelter capacity, rehousing services and more.

