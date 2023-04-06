One of the largest cargo ships to be on the Columbia River, traveled from Seattle, past Astoria, to Portland this week.

Big Ship

The MSC gliding along the Columbia River.

The vessel, MSC Katie, is 1,200 feet long and 158 feet wide. The MSC can carry 12,400 20-foot containers. The large ship was built in 2012 with a deadweight of 154,792 and gross tonnage of 140,096.

Artistic View

Big ship seen from land.
Portland Bound

The MCS heading toward Portland along the Columbia River.
Next Trip

Following its stay in Portland, the large vessel will head back up the Columbia River to the Ocean and on to British Columbia.
