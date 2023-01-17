One person has been arrested following a shooting in the area of Hods Lane near St. Helens.
The investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) unfolded Monday, Jan. 16. The Columbia County Major Crimes Team (MCT) was also dispatched to the scene to investigate the shooting.
The shooting victim has been identified as 67-year-old Thomas Norman Barker of St. Helens. Barker was taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Hospital in Portland with life threatening injuries. His condition was not available as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The suspect has been located and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to CCSO. He is identified as 42-year-old Jamie Leigh Sumpter of St. Helens.
Sumpter was taken into custody and lodged in the Columbia County Jail on the charges of Assault II, Assault III, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Endangering.
Details about what promoted the shooting were not been provided by CCSO as of Jan. 17.
