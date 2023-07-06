The Plant Site

The new plant is slated to be built at the existing sewer plant site on NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

The dust has settled at the Oregon Capital Building following the end of the state legislative session without approval of $6 million for the City of Clatskanie.

The money is necessary to complete needed work at the site of the current sewer plant on NW 4h Street where a new wastewater plant is to be build.

