The cities of Clatskanie and Rainier are looking for residents to help guide the communities into the future.
Each of the two cities are seeking individuals to fill open city council positions.
In Clatskanie, Bruce Holsey has resigned as a city councilor and moved out of town. Holsey submitted his resigned Sept 21, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
“Bruce had been appointed by the city council Dec. 4, 2020 replacing Willard Evenson, who had to terminate his term early due to health reasons and who later passed away,” Hinkelman said.
Holsey later ran for and was elected to serve a new full term, which expires in December 2024.
Hinkelman said under the city’s charter, the city council will review the applications for the open seat and make and appoint the new councilor. Toby Harris, Bruce Jolma, Jean Sampson, Gary Jones and Jim Helmen are the current Clatskanie city councilors.
“The councilors are reaching out to community members who may be interested in serving,” Hinkelman said.
The requirements to be a Clatskanie city councilor include being a resident in the city limits for at least one year.
“Clatskanie city councilors are responsible for attending at least one city council meeting a month and weighing on all legislation and business that comes before the council,” Hinkelman said.
Council members serve four-year terms, and terms are staggered so that every two years, three council members are up for re-election. The Clatskanie city councilors are not paid for their service to the city. No date has been set to make the appointment of a new councilor, according to Hinkelman.
Rainier search
The City of Rainier began a search for a new city councilor in early September following the resignation of City Councilor Brenda Tschida, who has moved out of state, according to Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen.
Tschida was appointed at the November 2 council meeting to replace James Bradfield, a longtime councilor who had also moved out of town. Her term expires in Jan. 2023.
The deadline for applications for the open city council position was Sept. 27. Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside, and have been a resident for at least one year, within the city limits. Councilors are expected to attend one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Other meetings may also be scheduled as needed.
According to Jorgersen, the city received five applications for the open council position.
• Jeremy Howell
• Denise Watson
• Randall Johnstun
• Nic Gratzer
• John Lewis
Johnstun has since withdraw his nominatioin, according to Jorgersen.
Johnstun and Watson are members of the city’s newly formed parks committee. Watson had previously applied for the council vacancy that was created when longtime councilor Rick Sanders passed away. Scott Cooper was appointed to that seat.
The current Rainier City Council consists of Connie Budge, Levi Richardson, Jenna Weaver, Mike Kreger, Scott Cooper and Robert duPlessis.
The Rainer City Council is scheduled to make the appointment of the new city councilor at its Monday, Oct. 4 meeting.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
