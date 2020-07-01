The Rainier School Board has appointed Dr. Joseph Hattrick as the new interim superintendent during the 2020-21 school year.
Hattrick is currently the superintendent/principal for the Riverbend Prep Academy in Laveen, Arizona and teaches at the Arizona University in Phoenix. According to a release from the Rainier School District, Hattrick has over 17 years of administrative experience, a doctoral degree from Grand Canyon University and is a published author/presenter of multiple educational topics including his dissertation on school climate reform. Hattrick began his career as a trained school social worker in the late 90’s.
"The superintendent search committee and school board were able to work with many district staff and community members to review and narrow down the search to one candidate that we wanted to invite to join our Rainier community," Rainier School Board Chair Darren Vaughn said.
Vaughn added that Hattrick brings professionalism, experience, and new energy to Rainier.
"He brings a fresh perspective and an enthusiasm for academic achievement for all of us at the Rainier School District," Vaughn said. "His past experiences show strength in community engagement, as well as a strong understanding of school operations At his current position in Arizona, he was able to bring the school’s overall state rating up two full grades while also building a love of school within its students, staff, and parents."
“I am very excited to be joining Rainier School District and look forward to getting to know the staff, parents, students, and community," Hattrick said. "I am truly honored to have been selected to lead the Rainier School District and plan to serve the District and community with the goal of ensuring every child receives high-quality education that will prepare them for a successful future. As lead learner, I also will strive to ensure all adults in the District grow personally and professionally. Rainier’s small community brings with it many rich traditions, which I look forward to becoming a part of.”
"We are pleased to have Dr. Hattrick as our new interim superintendent and look forward to working together in this very important transitional year," Vaughn said.
Hattrick will earn $124,000 annually as the interim superintendent.
