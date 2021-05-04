Applications are currently being sought to fill a vacancy on the Rainier City Council for a term that expires in January 2023.
Applicants for the volunteer position must currently reside, and have been a resident for at least one year, within the city limits.
Councilors are expected to attend one regular meeting per month, which typically takes place on the first Monday at 6 p.m. Other meetings may also be scheduled, as needed.
The city councilors receive $20 a meeting as a stipend.
The application deadline is May 28. Council will appoint the new member at its June 7 meeting.
Those interested in applying may pick up an application Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 106 West “B” Street or call 503-556-7301.
