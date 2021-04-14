An adult in custody walked away Wednesday, April 14, from South Fork Forest Camp (SFFC) in Tillamook.
Jedaiah Lunn walked away from a work crew near Gales Creek Campground at approximately 2:30 p.m. according to Oregon Corrections Department officials.
Around the same time in the same area, a carjacking occurred. Two victims were assaulted and their blue 2015 Subaru Legacy four-door sedan with license plate 799HSW was stolen.
Lunn, 35, is a white male, 6 ft. 4 in., weighing 260 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue T-shirt, sweatshirt, and coat similarly stenciled.
Lunn entered DOC custody on August 24, 2020, on one count of robbery in the second degree out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was October 15, 2023.
The Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are investigating.
The public is asked to call 911 if they see Lunn or the vehicle mentioned above. Do not approach the vehicle or the individual.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.
