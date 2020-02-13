The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has launched a search for a missing Vernonia man.
Deputies were told that Curt Golson had left his house in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Oregon license plate 006 DEH. The truck had a black and white camper on it.
According to investigators, Golson has not contacted anyone since January 25. CCSO Deputies and search and rescue crews have been searching the Apiary Road area in an effort to locate Golson and his truck.
Authorities are asking anyone who might have any information, or contacts with Golson, to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 503-397-1521.
