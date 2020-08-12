Details are emerging following two search and rescue efforts west of Clatskanie over the past weekend.
On Saturday, August 8, Columbia County Sheriff's deputies and Columbia County Search and Rescue team members were dispatched to a rural area west of Colvin Road near Clatskanie to search for three juveniles.
The three juveniles had reported they were lost and injured.
Searchers were able to locate and extricate the juveniles who were returned home safely. No details have been released about the juvenile's injuries or their conditions.
On Sunday, August 9, deputies assisted Clatskanie Fire with another rescue. According to a Facebook post by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a man was reportedly working on his land when the tractor he was operating rolled over the edge of a cliff.
CCSO deputies responded to the location and helped Clatskanie Fire extricate the man, who had minor injuries.
The identity of the man had not been released by deputies.
