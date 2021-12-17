School Districts across the nation and in Oregon continue to monitor any trends that could pose threats to students and staff.
The following letter was sent to parents in the Rainier School District Dec. 16 by Superintendent Joseph Hattrick.
Dear Staff and Families of the Rainier School District,
This evening we became aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings supposedly being planned to take place on Friday, December 17, 2021. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their school. While there are no known threats against Rainier schools, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activity, please reach out to law enforcement or school administration immediately. The best security system we have continues to be the eyes and ears of our students who contact trusted adults when they see unsafe behavior or situations. Please remind your students that we need their help to keep our campus and community a safe place.
As a reminder, if a student is caught making a violent threat on social media or causing a disturbance in school, that student will face potential charges. The school district will take each threat reported seriously and involve law enforcement to help investigate each situation.
As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to provide a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.
Your partner in education,
Dr. Hattrick Superintendent
Hattrick also told The Chief that Rainier school officials are working with law enforcement who will be present throughout the day.
