As school district's work to navigate through the pandemic, a shortage of teachers, and funding issues, they are also concentrating new efforts to deal with student behavior.
In Rainier, School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick issued the following letter to parents following an alleged incident with two students at Hudson Park Elementary School.
Dear Rainier Families,
On December 6, 2021 it was brought to our attention that two students at Hudson Park Elementary made threats to harm a few students. This matter was brought to the attention of administration immediately and an investigation was initiated. The safety of students is our highest priority. Addressing the incident immediately is one of many ways in which we keep others safe and another way was informing those students who were indicated as targets.
This matter is still under investigation. We cannot disclose details of the incident but can inform you that it is being handled swiftly and appropriately. While we know that parents would like more specific information about the incident, we cannot share details in order to preserve confidentiality and also so as to not interfere with the investigation. In the same way you would not want information shared about your child, we cannot release this information.
I know that social media is often a place to share information, but I would respectfully ask that when issues involving students occur, please contact the building principal or myself via email. We cannot engage in these types of inquiries on social media out of respect for all and out of respect for due process. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have specific questions.
Thank you for your advocacy, concern, and support during these challenging times.
Your partner in education,
Joseph Hattrick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.