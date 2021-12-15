An investigation is underway following events that occurred during a Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) varsity basketball game.
CMHS Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins has issued the following statement without revealing specific information about what prompted the investigation.
Clatskanie Middle/High School is working in cooperation with De La Salle North Catholic and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) to investigate the events that occurred during our girls varsity contest on December 14, 2021.
We are deeply troubled as a school community at the severity of the accusations, and we are committed to resolving the issue and promoting the continued causes of equality in our schools.
Following the initial statement release, Tompkins told The Chief the investigation centers on racial comments made by each of the two teams members during the contest at CMHS.
"There are accusations about racially-charged comments that were said between team members," Tompkins said, without specifying what was said.
The sporting event was videotaped, and Tompkins said school authorities are reviewing the game tape.
"We are going through everything to get to the bottom of this," he said. "We are gathering information at this point."
Tompkins said the as of Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, the investigation centered on students.
"We can't say at this point if parents were involved," he said.
Tompkins said police were not called to the school during or after the game, but it is unclear if law enforcement would be involved in the investigation.
The results of the school investigation could lead to sanctions against the students found to be involved, Tompkins said.
"There is always that possibility, we do have a process," he said.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
