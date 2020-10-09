She is a wife, a mother of two young children and a nurse at St. Johns Hospital in Longview and now Katherine Willis is the newest Clatskanie School Board member.
Willis began her duties this week after being appointed by the school board on Monday, Oct. 5. She will fill the remaining term as District 2 board member, following the vacancy left by Chris Ouellette who resigned last month.
Willis said the unpaid school board position is a good fit for her.
“I have been a community member for 10 years and I believe investing in the community,” Willis said. “The greatest reward comes when we focus our energy on our youth.”
Willis said her priorities include making sure the school district is meeting the needs of all the students across all levels of education.
“That includes the educational and social needs of all the students, which is really important in this climate,” she said.
But Willis said the district must carefully reopen in-person classroom learning by closely following the state’s health and safety guidelines during the pandemic.
“It is really important to get students back in the classrooms as safely and quickly as possible and follow all guidelines,” she said.
Willis joins school board members Ian Wiggins, Kara Harris, Kathy Engle and Megan Evenson. Willis said she plans to seek election to the school board post in 2021.
