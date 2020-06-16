The Clatskanie Foundation has awarded $46,500 in scholarships to Clatskanie area students pursuing post-secondary educations.
Some of the scholarship winners are members of this year’s high school graduating class, and others graduated in prior years.
The following are the scholarships, administered by the Clatskanie Foundation:
- Russell and Viena Fluhrer Scholarship: Hallie Blodgett $2,000, Jacob Moore $2,000, Rachel Haas $4,000, Katherine Jolma $4,000.
- Clatskanie Memorial Scholarship: Anya Hamilton $1,000, Jack Boothe $1,000, James Helmen $2,000, Sam Shockley $2,000, Dawson Evenson $2,000.
- Scott Evenson Memorial Scholarship: Tony Simmons $2,000 (renewal), Brandyn Brownfield $2,000 (renewal), Jacob Moore $2,000 (renewal), Jonathan Moravec $2,000 (new award).
- Palmrose Family Scholarship: Jonathan Moravec $2,500 (for use during college sophomore year).
- A.B.A.T.E. Scholarship: Trent Berntsen $2,000.
- Scott Blecha Memorial Scholarship: James Helman $1,000, Brandyn Brownfield $1,000.
- Coastal Family Health Center: Crew Blodgett $1,000, Cooper Blodgett $1,000.
- Mike Jubinville Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Thorud $2,000.
The Clatskanie Foundation is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3, tax-exempt Oregon corporation established by local citizens in 1998. Since that time it has awarded approximately $350,000 in scholarships to local students with funds donated by individuals, families, and local businesses.
The Foundation also owns and operates the Clatskanie Cultural Center, and serves as a vehicle through which tax-deductible donations have benefited the local community in many ways. Gifts, contributions and bequests of any size are welcomed. They may be designated for a particular purpose, or applied to various programs and projects as decided by the Clatskanie Foundation Board of Directors.
For more information about the Clatskanie Foundation and its programs and scholarships, contact Deborah Hazen, fundraising chair, 503-338-8260, dshazen13@gmail.com, or Kathy Engel, scholarship chair, 503-728-2217, kathy.r.engel@gmail.com.
